Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 November, 2020, 2:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

S Korea gives $300,000 for Rohingyas

Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Diplomatic Correspondent

Republic of Korea has announced a new contribution of US$ 300,000 to support its operations that provide food assistance to 860,000 people in the Rohingya camps.
This amount will be distributed through World Food Programme (WFP) Bangladesh.
WFP assists 100 percent of the Rohingya population across 34 formally established camps with nutritious food, engineering, school feeding and self-reliance or livelihood training, a WFP press release said on Wednesday.
"We are grateful to donors like the Republic of Korea who continue to support us in assisting the Rohingya refugees," said Richard Ragan, WFP Country Director in Bangladesh.
 "Korea is actively engaged in international efforts to address the Rohingya refugee crisis, in particular, through WFP. The government of Korea hopes this contribution will help not only the refugees in Cox's Bazar but also the Bangladesh local community hosting the refugees," Ambassador Lee Jang-keun said.
The government of Republic of Korea has been supporting WFP Bangladesh for its disaster risk reduction programme since 2013, the release added.
WFP with Korea's multi-year support through KOICA supported rural communities whose lives and livelihoods are affected by extreme poverty and the effects of climate change in Sirajganj district during 2013-2015.
Since 2018, the Republic of Korea has contributed over USD 5,000,000 to WFP in Bangladesh, including USD 4.6 million for a four-year disaster resilience project in Kurigram district which has been critical to supporting vulnerable families affected by this year's record-breaking floods.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Be cautious of Grameen Service Bangladesh Ltd’
PM inaugurating the newly-built Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Building
US formally withdraws from Paris climate agreement
Suspended DIG (Prisons) Partha Banik indicted
22-day ban on fishing hilsa goes
Whoever comes to power, we have no problem
S Korea gives $300,000 for Rohingyas
41,501 public univ students to get loans to buy smartphone


Latest News
Trump alleges ‘surprise ballot dumps’ in states where he was leading
Case filed over ‘abduction’ of journalist Golam Sarowar
S Korea to provide $300,000 to support Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar
Minni's appeal seeking acquittal accepted by HC for hearing
Original Buriganga channel to be restored: Taposh
Bangladesh forex reserves to reach $50b by December next year
Crisis grips BNP's politics after failures in election: Quader
Each of 41,501 public varsity students to get Tk 8,000 to buy smartphone
Shakib reclaims top spot of ODI allrounders
8,556 DU students to get interest-free loan to buy smartphones
Most Read News
Woman jailed for filing false rape case in Joypurhat
Bangladeshi-origin Abul Khan win Hampshire seat
Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118
“I'm Bond, James Bond….”
Understanding the mob behaviour
Digital Bangladesh: A tale told beyond
Adolescent boy held for raping child
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Coffins of female expat workers continue coming
Maradona admitted to hospital in Argentina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft