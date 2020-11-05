S Korea gives $300,000 for Rohingyas





This amount will be distributed through World Food Programme (WFP) Bangladesh.

WFP assists 100 percent of the Rohingya population across 34 formally established camps with nutritious food, engineering, school feeding and self-reliance or livelihood training, a WFP press release said on Wednesday.

"We are grateful to donors like the Republic of Korea who continue to support us in assisting the Rohingya refugees," said Richard Ragan, WFP Country Director in Bangladesh.

"Korea is actively engaged in international efforts to address the Rohingya refugee crisis, in particular, through WFP. The government of Korea hopes this contribution will help not only the refugees in Cox's Bazar but also the Bangladesh local community hosting the refugees," Ambassador Lee Jang-keun said.

The government of Republic of Korea has been supporting WFP Bangladesh for its disaster risk reduction programme since 2013, the release added.

WFP with Korea's multi-year support through KOICA supported rural communities whose lives and livelihoods are affected by extreme poverty and the effects of climate change in Sirajganj district during 2013-2015.

Since 2018, the Republic of Korea has contributed over USD 5,000,000 to WFP in Bangladesh, including USD 4.6 million for a four-year disaster resilience project in Kurigram district which has been critical to supporting vulnerable families affected by this year's record-breaking floods.















