Writ seeking graduation as qualification for members





Supreme Court lawyer Md Zahir Uddin Limon on behalf Legal Support and People Rights, a rights organization, filed the writ petition.

Limon is also the chairman of the organization.

Secretary of the Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education, the director-general of the Secondary and Higher Education, and chairman of the Intermediate and Secondary Education Board have been made respondents in the writ petition.

The government published a gazette declaring that no person will be eligible to be selected or elected as a president of the managing committee of any primary school unless he is a graduate, said Adv Zahir Uddin Limon.

But due to the absence of such criteria some unqualified persons have occupied the posts of the chairman, president, or member of the managing committee of higher secondary school all over the country, which is a big obstacle for expanding a quality education system, he added.

In the writ, the lawyer said it is essential for an educational institution to select or elect an educated person who holds a bachelor's degree for the post to develop the educational system and to maintain the standard of education. Earlier, on September 30, a legal notice was sent to the respondents in this regard and mentioned that if the notice recipients do not take appropriate steps within 15 days a writ petition will be filed.















