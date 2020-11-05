BD doesn’t support violence in name of religion





He reaffirmed Bangladesh's commitment to show respect for everyone's religious and cultural sensitivity. He also observed that no religion supports killings.

"It's our long-standing policy having respect for each other," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen wrote in his letter to French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Bangladesh also condemned the attack on innocent people and expressed heartfelt condolence and deep sympathy to the members of the bereaved families.

Earlier, Bangladesh urged all sides to exercise the freedom of expression responsibly and not to hurt anybody's religious sentiment in the name of freedom of expression. He said, "We do not interrupt anyone's freedom of opinion and expression as Bangladesh believes in freedom." "There is an obligation with freedom and Bangladesh does not instigate anything negative," he said while talking with the reporters at his office on Wednesday when he disclosed about his letter to his French counterpart. "Everyone has sensitivity. We're very aware of it," he said.

The Foreign Minister also said the religion and business should not be mixed up.

















Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen in a letter to his French counterpart asserted that Bangladesh does not support violence in the name of religion.He reaffirmed Bangladesh's commitment to show respect for everyone's religious and cultural sensitivity. He also observed that no religion supports killings."It's our long-standing policy having respect for each other," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen wrote in his letter to French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.Bangladesh also condemned the attack on innocent people and expressed heartfelt condolence and deep sympathy to the members of the bereaved families.Earlier, Bangladesh urged all sides to exercise the freedom of expression responsibly and not to hurt anybody's religious sentiment in the name of freedom of expression. He said, "We do not interrupt anyone's freedom of opinion and expression as Bangladesh believes in freedom." "There is an obligation with freedom and Bangladesh does not instigate anything negative," he said while talking with the reporters at his office on Wednesday when he disclosed about his letter to his French counterpart. "Everyone has sensitivity. We're very aware of it," he said.The Foreign Minister also said the religion and business should not be mixed up.