Thursday, 5 November, 2020, 2:05 AM
Return of 25,000 Bangladeshi migrants to Malaysia uncertain

Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

Bangladeshis who came back to the country on leave now cannot enter Malaysia as it is still strict about its immigration policy to contain spread of deadly Covid-19.
Even the Malaysian authorities are not willing to discuss the issue with Bangladesh. As a result, around 25,000 Bangladeshis are waiting to return their work places in Malaysia.
They would not be able to return until the country's government changes its policy, according to a report of Malaysian newspaper published on Wednesday.
Quoting Malaysian Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob an online news portal of the country the freemalaysiatoday.com on Wednesday said the minister had given the announcement at a press conference held on the day. At the press conference, Ismail Sabri said migrant workers from Bangladesh are still not allowed to enter the country.
"Bangladesh remains one of the 23 countries classified as high-risk for the virus. Although many Bangladeshi workers want to return, as of today, no permission has been given," Ismail said.
 "Our policy to shut our borders to foreigners still remains. We won't allow foreign workers to enter unless they have the Immigration Department's permission."
He, however, claimed that Malaysia would not stand in the way of holding discussions on the matter with their counterparts in Bangladesh.
The Bangladesh government contacted the Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka in a bid to resolve the problem of thousands of migrant workers stranded at home because of the pandemic.
Several of the workers staged a demonstration in Dhaka on Monday to ask their government to intervene so they could return to Malaysia.
Giving announcement of bringing some areas in Penang under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) from Nov 6 to Nov 19, he said, "Mukim 12 in the state's Barat Daya district will be placed under CMCO for two weeks starting Friday, following a rise of Covid-19 cases there." "The SOPs will be similar to that which has been enforced in other states and localities under CMCO," he said.
He also announced that the enhanced MCO (EMCO) at the Taman Harmoni PPR in Sandakan, Sabah, will end on Thursday as scheduled.


