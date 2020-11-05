Don’t stoke religious sentiment on social media: Quader

A group of people has been spreading rumors and propaganda against the state and the government on social media on sensitive issues including religion.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said this during a briefing at his official residence on Wednesday. "Such propaganda is undoubtedly a punishable offense, but no one should take the law into their hands.

"All of us must be tolerant and respectful of every religion. And no one should post anything on social media hurting someone's religious sentiment," Quader said. -UNB





