Suspended cop, cohorts remanded





Judicial Magistrate Snigdha Rani Chakrabarty of Rangpur placed arrested Raihanul Islam on a five-day, while Sumaiya Akter Meghla and Surovi Akter Somapti on a three-day remand each after they were produced before the court. Earlier, sub-inspector Saiful Islam of Police Bureau Investigation (PBI) produced him before the court seeking seven-day remand.

Raihan was suspended on October 26 after the victim's father Aynal filed a rape case against him on October 25 night.

According to the victim's family and locals, ASI Raihanul gave an impression that he developed a love affair with the girl. At that time, he introduced himself as 'Raju.'

On the pretext of love affair, Raihan lured the girl to the house of Sumaiya Akter Meghla at Kedarerpool area under Haragachh Police Station on October 23 morning where he raped her.

At night on October 24, ASI Raihanul's accomplices Babul Hossain and Abul Kalam Azad gang raped her with the help of Meghla and Surovi Akter.

Since the girl fell sick, her father filed a rape case against Raihanul Islam Raju, Meghna, and other unidentified persons with Haragach Police Station. The case was later handed over to the PBI for further investigation.









Earlier on 27 October, PBI arrested accused Babul Hossain and Abul Kalam Azad in connection with the gang-rape. Both confessed to their crime. So far, five people have been arrested in the gang-rape case. Later, the court ordered them to jail.





