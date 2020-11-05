Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 November, 2020, 2:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Schoolgirl Rape Case

Suspended cop, cohorts remanded

Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Nov 4: A court on Wednesday placed three accused including Raihanul Islam, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Detective Branch of Rangpur Metropolitan Police, on a five-day remand for allegedly gang-raping a Class IX student.
Judicial Magistrate Snigdha Rani Chakrabarty of  Rangpur placed arrested Raihanul Islam on a five-day, while Sumaiya Akter Meghla and Surovi Akter Somapti on a three-day remand each after they were produced before the court. Earlier, sub-inspector Saiful Islam of Police Bureau Investigation (PBI) produced him before the court seeking seven-day remand.
Raihan was suspended on October 26 after the victim's father Aynal filed a rape case against him on October 25 night.
According to the victim's family and locals, ASI Raihanul gave an impression that he developed a love affair with the girl. At that time, he introduced himself as 'Raju.'
On the pretext of love affair, Raihan lured the girl to the house of Sumaiya Akter Meghla at Kedarerpool area under Haragachh Police Station on October 23 morning where he raped her.
At night on October 24, ASI Raihanul's accomplices Babul Hossain and Abul Kalam Azad gang raped her with the help of Meghla and Surovi Akter.
Since the girl fell sick, her father filed a rape case against Raihanul Islam Raju, Meghna, and other unidentified persons with Haragach Police Station. The case was later handed over to the PBI for further investigation.




Earlier on 27 October, PBI arrested accused Babul Hossain and Abul Kalam Azad in connection with the gang-rape. Both confessed to their crime.  So far, five people have been arrested in the gang-rape case. Later, the court ordered them to jail.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Be cautious of Grameen Service Bangladesh Ltd’
PM inaugurating the newly-built Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Building
US formally withdraws from Paris climate agreement
Suspended DIG (Prisons) Partha Banik indicted
22-day ban on fishing hilsa goes
Whoever comes to power, we have no problem
S Korea gives $300,000 for Rohingyas
41,501 public univ students to get loans to buy smartphone


Latest News
Trump alleges ‘surprise ballot dumps’ in states where he was leading
Case filed over ‘abduction’ of journalist Golam Sarowar
S Korea to provide $300,000 to support Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar
Minni's appeal seeking acquittal accepted by HC for hearing
Original Buriganga channel to be restored: Taposh
Bangladesh forex reserves to reach $50b by December next year
Crisis grips BNP's politics after failures in election: Quader
Each of 41,501 public varsity students to get Tk 8,000 to buy smartphone
Shakib reclaims top spot of ODI allrounders
8,556 DU students to get interest-free loan to buy smartphones
Most Read News
Woman jailed for filing false rape case in Joypurhat
Bangladeshi-origin Abul Khan win Hampshire seat
Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118
“I'm Bond, James Bond….”
Understanding the mob behaviour
Digital Bangladesh: A tale told beyond
Adolescent boy held for raping child
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Coffins of female expat workers continue coming
Maradona admitted to hospital in Argentina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft