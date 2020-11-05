9 more dengue cases reported

With the rise in the number of dengue cases, nine more cases were reported in the past 24 hours until Wednesday morning, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

All of the cases were recorded in Dhaka.

Currently, 46 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals -- 43 of them in Dhaka alone.

Since January this year, the health authorities recorded 675 dengue cases and 624 of them have recovered, it said.

Bangladesh saw a massive outbreak of dengue last year and many feared that a similar situation this year amid the coronavirus pandemic would put extraordinary pressure on the country's health system. -UNB