Bridges Division implements 100pc e-filing

The Bridges Division and Bangladesh Bridge Authority have achieved cent percent success in implementing e-filing.

As per the directives of Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, the Bridges Division and the Bridge Authority implemented e-fling under the online-based administrative management of the government, a ministry press release said.

Earlier, a three-member monitoring committee was formed and all officials of the Bridges Division and the Bridge Authority were trained and necessary IT equipment was supplied to this end.

As a result of 100 percent implementation of e-filing, the division have become more dynamic and smooth, the release said. -BSS







