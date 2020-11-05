Secure intra-force communication network of police set up





The VPN provides online privacy and anonymity by creating a private network from a public connectivity masking the internet.

Initially, a total of 1,000 police station covered while remained 1,074 stations will bring under the secured network connected to the national data centre.

Through the services all intra-force communications and actions of police become secured and virtually untraceable to anyone.

Besides, a task force will integrate the central criminal database with 'big data analytics and artificial intelligence to bring more accuracy in identification of accused ones.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal inaugurated the service as chief guest while State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak connected to the virtual ceremony as special guests on Wednesday.

Among others, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, Public Security Division Senior Secretary Mostafa Kamal Uddin, Bangladesh Computer Council Executive Director Parthapratim Deb and InfoSarkar-3 Project Director Bikarna Kumar Ghosh spoke the meeting presided by ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam.















