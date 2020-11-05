13cr in 461 UZs come under REB network

Around 13 crore people in 461 upazilas are now covered by rural electrification network, according to a press release of Rural Electrification Board (REB).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated 100 per cent electrification in 288 upazilas and she will soon cover another 173 upazilas, REB press release said. During the Mujib Year, 1059 villages will come under 100 per cent electrification coverage.

Meanwhile, the REB has registered 3.3 crore consumers who are taking REB power supply under 80 Rural Electrification Samity, the press release added.





