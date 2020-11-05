Feni court orders probe into case against 11 cops





They allegedly tried to kill a pickup driver and implicate him in a false drug case last year. The victim had lost a leg during the incident and has been languishing since then.

Feni Judicial Magistrate Quamrul Hasan took the case into cognisance and ordered the police superintendent to conduct an investigation by an additional superintendent level police officer and submit the report within 15 days.

Gias Uddin Dulal filed the case on Tuesday with Feni Judicial Magistrate's Court against former Chhagalnaiya Police Station officer-in-charge SM Murshed and 10 others for implicating him in a drug case and attempting to kill him, said Giasuddin Nannu, a counsel of the plaintiff.

The other accused are--sub-inspectors Shahidul Islam, Delwar Hossain, Khorshed Alam; assistant sub-inspectors Firoz Alam and Mahbubul Alam Sarkar; constables Sukanta Barua, Main Uddin, Nurul Amin, Sirajul Islam, Nurul Amin; and informers Abul Hashem and Abul Khayer.

The police officers are now posted at different police stations.















