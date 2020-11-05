

Mirza Abbas, wife test positive for Covid-19

"They (Abbas and Afroza) have undergone corona test as they're feeling unwell for a few days. We got their test results today (Wednesday) and they both were diagnosed with coronavirus," Abbas' personal secretary Asif Sohan said on Wednesday.

He said the couple has been receiving treatment as per the advice of doctors staying in isolation at their Shahjahanpur residence.

Asif said Abbas and Afroza are doing well as they do not have any major complication.

He said the couple urged all to pray for their speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, a number of BNP leaders and its associate bodies, including standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, vice-chairman M Shahjahan- his wife, organising secretaries Fazlul Haq Milon, Shama Obaid, executive committee member Jahiruddin Swapan and Swechchasebak Dal general secretary Abdul Quader Bhuiyan Jewel, have also recently been infected with Covid-19. -UNB

















