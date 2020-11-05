England rest Archer and Stokes for South Africa ODIs

LONDON, NOV 4: England's Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran will be rested from the one-day international leg of the 50-over world champions' tour of South Africa, it was announced on Tuesday.

But with the 2021 T20 World Cup on the horizon, the three players were all included in the squad for the three Twenty20s, which start later this month, ahead of the three-match ODI series.

Players will be confined to bio-secure bubbles during the tour as they were during the English international season.

Archer, Stokes and Curran have all been in a new bubble while taking part in the Indian Premier League tournament, which is being staged in the United Arab Emirates due to the coronavirus. -AFP













