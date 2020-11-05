Rumel-Mukul duo champion of Badminton doubles





The annual sports carnival of Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA), the oldest organisation of country's sports reporters and writers and photojournalists, was resumed on Wednesday. The carnival was postponed on the opening day, 27th of October, due to the sudden death of senior Sports Reporter Mostaque Ahmed Khan who was playing the final of the doubles then and fallen to a tragic death suffering from heart attack. The authority immediately postponed the event then.

On Wednesday, the doubles of Badminton were played in league basis where Rumel-Mukul duo won highest points while journalist duo Shamim Hasan and Abu Huraira Tamim scored second top and became runners-up and Kabirul-Shafiur duo placed third.

It is the seventh edition of annual Sports Carnival for BSPA members and Marcel of Walton, one of the renowned conglomerates of the country, is the title sponsor.

A total of nine events of six disciplines including Carom singles and doubles, Table Tennis Singles and Doubles, Badminton Singles and Doubles, Chess, Shooting and Archery are included in the carnival.















