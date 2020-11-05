Video
Thursday, 5 November, 2020
Sports

Muzarabani stars as Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in Super Over

Pakistan win three-match series 2-1

Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020

RAWALPINDI, NOV 4: Lanky paceman Blessing Muzarabani took career-best figures of 5-49 as Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in a thrilling Super Over finish in the third and final one-day international on Tuesday.
The actual match finished in a tie after Pakistan number ten Musa Khan cracked the final delivery of the 50th over from Richard Ngarava for a boundary to level the scores at 278.
In the Super Over, man-of-the-match Muzarabani dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah for two runs on four balls. Zimbabwe scored off just three balls, without any loss.
Despite the defeat Pakistan won the three-match series 2-1.
Azam, who made a run-a-ball 125 with 13 boundaries and a six, led Pakistan's fightback and stood firm after Pakistan were set a daunting 279-run target.
He added a match-turning 100 for the seventh wicket with Wahab Riaz, who made 52.
With 28 needed, Riaz holed out off Muzarabani to leave the fight to Azam.
Azam, who hit a six off the first ball of Muzarabani's 49th over for a six, was caught behind off the last ball of the same over.
Pakistan needed 13 off the last over and five off the final delivery, whoch Musa hit for a boundary to tie the game. Musa scored nine not out.
Muzarabani's previous best figures of 4-47 came against Afghanistan at Bulawayo two years ago.
The series gives Pakistan 20 points and Zimbabwe ten in the One-Day Super League, the qualification process for 2023 World Cup in India.




Zimbabwe's total of 278-6 was built around a fighting unbeaten 118 by Sean Williams who helped his team recover from paceman Mohammad Hasnain's best figures of 5-26.    -AFP


