Naim Sheikh regains confidence with one super knock

Thursday, 5 November, 2020
Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Young opener Naim Sheikh has finally found the rhythm after hitting an 83-run knock in the High Performance (HP) Unit's intra-squad two-day game.
The youngster shot into the limelight with a 48 ball-81 runs knock in a T20 game against India in November last year. He also had a 41 ball-43 runs knock in that series, which Bangladesh finally lost by 2-1. But Naim's performance drew attention and he was then dubbed as the future start of the country.
However right after the series in India, Naim lost his way as his scoring ability appeared to be dried up.
He played badly in domestic and International cricket after that. Even in the recently concluded BCB President's Cup, he looked quite ordinary. For Mahmudullah XI, his scores were 9, 0, 3 in three matches.
Finally, in the two-day warm-up match of the HP team, this young top order batsman, who was looking to lose himself, finally found his way. He played a super innings of 83 off 129, hitting 11 fours and two sixes.
"It's always a good feeling to score runs in the practice game," Naim Sheikh said after the match.
"I have regained the confidence which was lost. When you will play well, your confidence level will be up automatically. When you will play badly, it will make you upset. So, I was upset after not scoring that much in some matches. I tried to play well and now it feels good."
Naeem has been practicing in the High Performance Team (HP) for a week with the likes of Afif Hossain, Akbar Ali and others. He said HP is a right place to learn many things and prepare one well for International cricket.
"To make myself good enough for International cricket, HP camp is imperative. HP training is very important for a player to get himself ready in all three formats. So, I am trying to prepare myself by training hard here in HP."     -BSS


