Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 November, 2020, 2:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Jahanara to face off Salma in Women's IPL today

Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Jahanara Alam's team Velocity will take on Salma Khatun's Trailblazers in the Women's T20 Challenge, considered as the Women's IPL today (Thursday) at Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Jahanara and Salma are the only two cricketers from Bangladesh to play this tournament.
The tournament however starts today (Wednesday) with Jahanara's Velocity taking on defending champions Supernovas.
It is a 5-day tournament of three teams where a total of four matches will be held. Nevertheless, Bangladeshi viewers take interest in the 'Women's T20 Challenge' because for the first time two Bangladeshi women cricketers are playing in this tournament. Last year only Jahanara played in the tournament.
The final of the tournament will be held on November 9.
Mithali Raj is leading Jahanara's team Velocity while Smrity Mandhana is the captain of Salma's team Trailblazers. Harmanpreet Kaur however is leading the reigning champions Supernovas.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liverpool and Bayern run riot in Champions League as Real edge Inter
England rest Archer and Stokes for South Africa ODIs
Rumel-Mukul duo champion of Badminton doubles
Maradona undergoes successful brain surgery on blood clot
Muzarabani stars as Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in Super Over
Naim Sheikh regains confidence with one super knock
Jahanara to face off Salma in Women's IPL today
Lankan health ministry likely to give 'conditional approval'


Latest News
Trump alleges ‘surprise ballot dumps’ in states where he was leading
Case filed over ‘abduction’ of journalist Golam Sarowar
S Korea to provide $300,000 to support Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar
Minni's appeal seeking acquittal accepted by HC for hearing
Original Buriganga channel to be restored: Taposh
Bangladesh forex reserves to reach $50b by December next year
Crisis grips BNP's politics after failures in election: Quader
Each of 41,501 public varsity students to get Tk 8,000 to buy smartphone
Shakib reclaims top spot of ODI allrounders
8,556 DU students to get interest-free loan to buy smartphones
Most Read News
Woman jailed for filing false rape case in Joypurhat
Bangladeshi-origin Abul Khan win Hampshire seat
Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118
“I'm Bond, James Bond….”
Understanding the mob behaviour
Digital Bangladesh: A tale told beyond
Adolescent boy held for raping child
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Coffins of female expat workers continue coming
Maradona admitted to hospital in Argentina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft