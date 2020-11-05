Jahanara to face off Salma in Women's IPL today





Jahanara and Salma are the only two cricketers from Bangladesh to play this tournament.

The tournament however starts today (Wednesday) with Jahanara's Velocity taking on defending champions Supernovas.

It is a 5-day tournament of three teams where a total of four matches will be held. Nevertheless, Bangladeshi viewers take interest in the 'Women's T20 Challenge' because for the first time two Bangladeshi women cricketers are playing in this tournament. Last year only Jahanara played in the tournament.

The final of the tournament will be held on November 9.

Mithali Raj is leading Jahanara's team Velocity while Smrity Mandhana is the captain of Salma's team Trailblazers. Harmanpreet Kaur however is leading the reigning champions Supernovas. -BSS















