Lankan health ministry likely to give 'conditional approval'





According to the sources in Colombo, the SLC vice president and the tournament director Ravin Wickramrante had a meeting with the health ministry authorities.

"The permission in writing is likely to reach us on Thursday but the partial conditional approval was discussed and agreed upon", the source, tracking the development, said.

"It has been suggested to host the tournament at only one venue instead of two as was announced earlier. Hambantota is their preferred venue and Kandy may therefore be abolished for this purpose".

"The health ministry also suggested to postpone the tournament by a week or 10 days and if agreed, the LPL may begin on 28th or 30th November".

The health ministry is likely to have insisted on the 14-day quarantine for the foreign players but relaxation may be considered at a later date when the players can resume training after a lapse of a few days.

It is now to be seen whether the SLC officials would agree to this conditions and if so, how the proposed tour of South Africa would be affected.















