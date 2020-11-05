BFF-AFC 'B' diploma certificate course begins

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF)-AFC 'B' Diploma Certificate Course has begun from today at the conference room of BFF, said a BFF press release.

The course, which will be held till November 11, is being held under the supervision of BFF.

A total of thirty trainees including a foreign trainee from Kenya are taking part in the course.

Bangladesh National Football team's head coach Jamie Day was present during the course while BFF technical director Paul Thomas Smalley served as the course instructor. -BSS







