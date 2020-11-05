113 cricketers named for fitness test





Tests will be conducted over two days and three hours a day. 20 cricketers will give test per hour. Shakib Al Hasan will attend in the morning November 9, the 1st slot of 1st day. Senior names like Shahriar Nafees and Alok Kapali also will attend with Shakib. Couple of slots for test are kept for next consecutive hours. Similar procedures will be followed on November 10.

The mandatory test is being conducted to determine the fitness levels of players who are expected to be in the draft for the forthcoming T20 tournament, says BCB's press release.

The cricketers are requested to report 30 minutes ahead of their respective test times to BCB Strength & Conditioning coaches at the Indoor Centre of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS), Mirpur. For individual safety and as a precaution against Covid-19, the players arriving at the SBNCS premises for fitness test are further advised to wear masks,















