Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 November, 2020, 2:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Jamal to wear Kolkata MSC's jersey

Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Sports Reporter

Jamal to wear Kolkata MSC's jersey

Jamal to wear Kolkata MSC's jersey

All the tittle-tattle that was going on among the local football fans for the last few days came true as Bangladesh skipper and defensive midfielder Jamal Bhuiyan is confirmed to play for the Kolkata giant Mohammedan Sporting Club, Kolkata in the I-League starting from 20th of November.
The Danish-born Bangladeshi has already applied for NOC from his current club Saif Sporting Club where he played for the last four seasons. The club too agreed to do so, at on condition that the booter should come in the country by 19th of April to play the second leg of Bangladesh Premier League 2021. Jamal also agreed to that condition given by his club.
Saif SC media wing confirmed that Jamal agreed to return by the 19th of April and play the second leg for Saif SC. The club would ask for written words from Kolkata Mohammedan regarding the issue.
Kolkata MSC source said that they are getting Jamal in their team for a monthly wages of around USD 7,000. He is going to be the first Bangladeshi to play in the I-League.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liverpool and Bayern run riot in Champions League as Real edge Inter
England rest Archer and Stokes for South Africa ODIs
Rumel-Mukul duo champion of Badminton doubles
Maradona undergoes successful brain surgery on blood clot
Muzarabani stars as Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in Super Over
Naim Sheikh regains confidence with one super knock
Jahanara to face off Salma in Women's IPL today
Lankan health ministry likely to give 'conditional approval'


Latest News
Trump alleges ‘surprise ballot dumps’ in states where he was leading
Case filed over ‘abduction’ of journalist Golam Sarowar
S Korea to provide $300,000 to support Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar
Minni's appeal seeking acquittal accepted by HC for hearing
Original Buriganga channel to be restored: Taposh
Bangladesh forex reserves to reach $50b by December next year
Crisis grips BNP's politics after failures in election: Quader
Each of 41,501 public varsity students to get Tk 8,000 to buy smartphone
Shakib reclaims top spot of ODI allrounders
8,556 DU students to get interest-free loan to buy smartphones
Most Read News
Woman jailed for filing false rape case in Joypurhat
Bangladeshi-origin Abul Khan win Hampshire seat
Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118
“I'm Bond, James Bond….”
Understanding the mob behaviour
Digital Bangladesh: A tale told beyond
Adolescent boy held for raping child
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Coffins of female expat workers continue coming
Maradona admitted to hospital in Argentina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft