

Jamal to wear Kolkata MSC's jersey

The Danish-born Bangladeshi has already applied for NOC from his current club Saif Sporting Club where he played for the last four seasons. The club too agreed to do so, at on condition that the booter should come in the country by 19th of April to play the second leg of Bangladesh Premier League 2021. Jamal also agreed to that condition given by his club.

Saif SC media wing confirmed that Jamal agreed to return by the 19th of April and play the second leg for Saif SC. The club would ask for written words from Kolkata Mohammedan regarding the issue.

Kolkata MSC source said that they are getting Jamal in their team for a monthly wages of around USD 7,000. He is going to be the first Bangladeshi to play in the I-League.

















