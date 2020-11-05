Video
Thursday, 5 November, 2020
Shakib regains ODI all-rounder crown returning from ban

Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Shakib Al Hasan was the top all-rounder across the format for a long time, who was erased from the ranking last year since he was outlawed from cricket for 12 months for non-informing bookies communication with him. The ban on him came to an end on October 29 and sworn the crown of ODI all-rounder's list published on Wednesday.
By virtue of 373 rating points Shakib left behind Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi. Nabi with his 301 rating points moved down at 2nd position.  
Shakib, 33, was the 3rd highest individual scorer of the ICC World Cup 2019 with 606 runs playing eight matches by virtue of two centuries and five half centuries! He remained 42 runs short from Rohit Sharma of India and 41 runs deficit from David Warner. Rohit played nine matches while Warner appeared ten times. He also scalped 11 wickets with the ball to set the almost unbreakable record any all-rounder in the World in a tournament.
The embargo came on him before Bangladesh team's tour to India and eventually he missed the trip. Tigers' Pakistan tour and home series against Zimbabwe were the two other international events, in which Shakib remained spectator.
Shakib occupies the 21st place on ODI batting ranking jointly with his compatriot Tamim Iqbal and former Australian skipper Steve Smith. He claims the 28th ODI bowling rank.
The double edged sword is at the 3rd spot of all-time great T20i all-rounder rank, 14th in the Test rank and 18th in the all-time ODI all-rounder rank.
Shakib is expected to resume his post-ban career with the forthcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup, a brand new domestic tournament, which is slated for the 3rd week of this month to commence.


