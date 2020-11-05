

Journalism yet remains a dangerous profession



As far as data and statistics are concerned, 87 percent of cases (globally) filed against journalists are yet to be resolved. According to The Safety of Journalists and the Danger of Impunity body, only 13 percent of cases globally against journalists have been reportedly resolved -- in comparison to 12 percent in 2019 and 11 percent in 2018. Additionally, 39 journalists lost their lives in 2020, as of end of September. In 2018, 99 killings were recorded while in 2019, 57 journalists were killed, the lowest death toll in the last 10 years.



The biennial report also stated that in 2018-19, a total of 156 killings of journalists were recorded worldwide and over the past decade, at least one journalist was killed on average, every four day. Interestingly, Television journalists constitute the largest group among the victims. The question automatically arises, how safe are journalists in Bangladesh, and especially under the heels of the Digital Security Act?



We probably don't have a high number of killings of journalists, but in terms of threat and physical assault, no doubt we remain at the list of one of the top countries. Furthermore, when it comes to impunity for crimes against journalists, we are certainly in a low ranking. However, the most exemplary case that has not been resolved is the killing of journalist couple Sagar-Runi. Meherun Runi, senior reporter of a private TV channel ATN Bangla, and her husband Sagar Sarowar, news editor of Maasranga TV, were murdered on February 11, 2012.











However, in recent years threats, physical attacks, and other forms of harassment have become very common for journalists in Bangladesh. Along with killings of several online activists and citizen journalists, numerous attacks on journalists have taken place in the last ten months of 2020. No significant progress has been made in any of these cases, which gives the perpetrators a green signal to carry on the crime. Simultaneously, out of the mainstream, the social media activists are increasingly becoming targets as well.



To finish with, taking the UNESCO report in earnest, it is time for the government to move forward by ensuring safety and security of our journalists at home. The government has performed poorly to protect our journalists for too long , the time is now to wake up and start valuing safety and lives of our journalists.

