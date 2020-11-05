Video
Letter To the Editor

Address expatriates mental health issues

Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020

Dear Sir
Expatriate workers play a vital role in our economy by sending remittance. That is how their welfare directly affects our economy. Unfortunately, at least 63 migrant workers, including 58 females, returned to the country with psychological issues over the last two years, according to the Brac Migration Programme.

In last one month, some 11 migrants, 10 of them females, returned home psychologically unstable. Very recently two such female migrants returned from Jordan and United Arab Emirates. Officials responsible hand over these victim returnees to their families, which is a shock to their relatives. Counsellors and a teacher of Dhaka University's clinical psychology department provide counselling to the returnees so that they can recover their mental health. But it is not a solution to the problem. People involved in the labour migration sector have to give more importance to such migrant workers and that the government and non-government organisations have to come forward with joint initiatives.
 




Simultaneously, Bangladesh government should take initiatives so that our citizens are not mentally and physically tortured in a foreign land.

Anik Khan
Over email




