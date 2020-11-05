Video
VAW slows down development

Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020
Muhammad Saiful Islam

Violence against woman (VAW), a fundamental outcome of the absence of gender equality, is a pervasive global problem involving violation of basic human rights and having short-term and long-term impacts on the development of an individual, household, community, as well as the development of a whole nation. Certainly, initiatives are required to deal with, thoughtfully and efficiently to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) by 2030 in Bangladesh.

VAW generally include: A. Physical abuse (e.g. rape, sexual assault) B. Psychological abuse (e.g. forced marriage, sexual harassment) C. Treatment of women as products (e.g. trafficking of women and girls for sexual exploitation). Truly, the full picture of VAW cases can't be found, since a substantial number of violence remains under-reported because of shame, blame and other factors.

Physical abuse has linkages to many serious health problems; both immediate and long-term. A survivor may encounter two types of injury: genital and non-genital injury. Genital injury includes external vulvar bruising or anal tears and bruising associated with differences in type of penetration and Non-genital injury involves scratches, bruises and welts. Besides, she may be at risk of sexually transmitted disease like HIV including another direct health outcome pregnancy. Moreover, it creates chronic increased stress related physical problems and health damaging behaviour which may ultimately lead to death too.

The interpersonal relationships of the survivor with intimate partners, friends and relatives can all be affected. Women may particularly avoid social relation with men for the extensive awareness of potentiality of the violence. The criminal justice system and health service providers (including counsellors) may also contribute to what has been termed "the second rape". This happens when survivors see victim-blaming or mistrusting. In addition, it also affects partners, children, family and friends of the survivor including non-perpetrator, the wider community who are sometimes termed as "secondary victims". They often experience the effects of trauma with similar symptoms to those of primary victims as well.

Though it is difficult to relate financial value on the harm caused by VAW, it is essential to recognize the direct and indirect effect on the economy. A survivor having some or any above impacts will fail to have the actual earning because of absenteeism, missed promotion or job loss. In addition, she may need to bear medical and counselling expenses. The damage to the confidence of a woman can result in public fear of partaking in public places like educational institution which can in turn limit future income-generating advantages.

Simultaneously, a victim has to encounter intangible costs e.g. loss of quality of life, pain or suffering that impede the human development too. Importantly, it also affects a range of growth-enhancing effects which include higher savings as women possess good savings behaviour, more productive investments, use and repayment of credit, and higher investments in the health and education of their children. Statistically, VAW is estimated to cost around 2 per cent of global GDP which is approximately the size of the economy of Canada according to a recent CARE International report.
A notable figure of women and girls has experienced physical, sexual and mental/psychological violence in our country indeed. Moreover, Bangladesh has one of the highest child marriage rates in the world. This child or early marriage certainly puts millions of girls at increased risk for physical and sexual violence and high growth rate of child. Consequently, in spite of positive progress in participation rate and reduction in disparity between boys and girls, women and girls do not benefit from secondary or tertiary including technical education as expected because of lack of female friendly facilities including the insecurity created by prevalent VAW.

Importantly, Bangladeshi women migrants suffer from various types of mistreatment and abuse in the destination country too. They remain in danger of getting exposed to confiscation of travel documents, withholding and non-payment of salary or salary reduction, harsh working conditions, lack of freedom of movement and communication, etc. Even upon their return after a long stay in a different cultural context, the returnee migrant workers often find it difficult to reintegrate into the society that has gone through changes in their absence. In the absence of the mothers, the children of the migrants also suffer a lot in terms of physical, psychological and educational improvement and hence can't contribute remittance as much as expected to own country.    

Indeed, VAW leads to major constraints e.g. traditional gender norms, early marital status, care burden, lack of social and workplace safety, and so on. These limitations ultimately discourage and impede the contribution of women in the economy by depriving women of achieving general education as well as more of technical education resulting in the failure to be eligible for participating or competing in the job market. Though women constitute almost half of the total population, they contribute to only one third of the labour market and mostly serve at the lowest level of labour market having little or almost no employment security.

It can be summarized that VAW poses negative physical, psychological, social/community and economic impact, which in turn affects human rights and economic development largely. If women are free from violence, they can be engaged properly in education, labour force participation and even in the decision making process--meaning empowerment on a large scale. Notably, women's economic empowerment may function as a catalyst for VAW again, as the male partner may perceive the female partner's empowerment as a sign of his own disempowerment. So, what is important is not simply to create opportunities for women, but also to take necessary steps to bring positive change in attitudes.
The writer is upazila nirbahi
officer (UNO), Teknaf


