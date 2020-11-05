Booming economy of Bangladesh



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has so far decided to distribute Tk 103,117 crore beneath 19 packages which are 3.7% of the GDP to overcome the situation of an epidemic and guard citizens in the middle of the disaster. Besides the Government of Bangladesh has been trying to provide more stimulate packages to different required segments to conquer the pandemic situation.



"New Normal" does not refer to return to the pre-pandemic situation. Staying at home, mostly doing official work, attending classes and meetings virtually from the home of individuals are creating psychological distresses. This would not be possible without the Internet and virtual platforms like Zoom, Google meet, Google class, Skype, whose demands and stock prices have increased since March 2020.



Online education is getting more importance. Therefore, government has decided to give student loan for purchasing the smart phone and providing internet through mobile operator Tele-talk at a minimal cost. However, due to the current situation, exam system may be arranged through online with a webcam through a remote online protected exam to observe whether the examinee is giving exam by the real examinee or arranging open book exam methods.



Not to mention, many sectors such as manufacturing, service, industrial, health, and education have been hit hard due to the pandemic situation. Bangladesh's GDP growth narrowed to 5.24% in FY2019-20, the lowest in 12 years. However, per capita income rose to $2,064 in FY20, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).



The world is going through a grim situation due to the covid-19 pandemic. Not only people from all over the countries are dying but its impacts are also felt socially on the global economies with the dysfunctional macroeconomic scenario and disrupted global supply-chains. Both aggregate supply and aggregate demand shocks have become acute due to covid-19. Inadequate supply of essential medicines, food crisis, unemployment and increasing government debts are creating alarming situations across the world. The people's purchase power has been diminishing day by day. The informal sector has also been impacted compared to the formal sector.



Customers also need to be kept safe from fraudulent activities from electronic devices, especially in the case of electronic fund transfer. According to IMF (2020), they are still expect a spontaneous action in the direction of the end of 2020 and in 2021, with expansion mountaineering reverse to approximately 6 per cent. And IMF depicted the route that depends on the home economy preliminary is to get better. Other than there is consequently a great uncertainty and it is extremely hard to determine with accuracy the recovery's pace or degree in Bangladesh.



Microsoft has recently found that when organizations have prioritized technology adoption to enable remote working environments and overall business transformation, the change was not driven through technology alone. Emphasis should be given on import substitution, domestic production, consumption, industrialization process and strengthening local level economy based on competitive advantage. Measures are needed to have an all-inclusive policy and remove the negative environmental impact. Measures are needed, especially for women and children as they are more susceptible to economic shocks due to financial, natural and COVID-19 pandemic effects. It has become imperative and need of the hour for the IT professionals to design and develop the cyber secured way of transactions, information exchange etc to cope up with the "New Normal" scenario.



However, risks may arise under new normal situation through engaging appropriate technologies, persisting change, sound values and staying together. This will lead to debacle of the domestic, regional and global value chain. Production in agriculture, services and industrial sectors have been greatly hampered. Consumer durables cannot be utilized properly. Shocks created a fall in GDP growth in the second quarter and negative growth even in some countries. Digital policy, robotics, use of artificial intelligence and innovative skills may help to build mass employment and enhance the value for ICT and computer-savvy employees.



The unemployment rate has increased and people are getting frustrated. Due to the pandemic impact, global and national leaders need to work collaboratively to assist businesses facing an economic and financial crisis. The inadequacy of the Accommodative Fiscal Policy Reforms has failed to stop the financial harm to the global economic disorder.



However, the monetary policy will relatively work better than the Fiscal policy does. El Fayoumi and Hengge (2020) depicted that "fiscal and monetary policy stimulus played an important role in attenuating the negative impact of the global shock both in emerging and developed markets. In contrast, more stringent lockdown policies may have amplified the negative impact of the global shock, particularly in developed economies."



As such importance on the banking sector and capital sector needs to be boost up.

In September, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) predicted that Bangladesh would attain a 6.8% GDP growth. There are huge options of Bangladesh's GDP to perceive positive expansion in the first half of the current fiscal year. The degree of the financial rotate in the second half will depend on how much the second flourish of Covid-19 affects universally. Business deals with the performance to create and trade goods and services for maximizing profits in cash or kind and minimizing production cost. Strategy refers to the ability to prepare and process and acts considering short, mid and long-term scenarios to mitigate in a conflicting or peaceful situation. COVID-19 global healthcare emergency is an archetype move towards a new arena in the global business scenario. 