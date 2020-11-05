

Ethical auditing at RMG factories in Bangladesh



Despite several significant positive initiatives by the two non-governmental agencies, the industry faced complex situations in terms of factory upgrades and sustainable projects. This was because buyers did not provide adequate financial support to local factory owners to upgrade their factories. The Accord and Alliance are also embroiled in internal disputes between the Bangladesh government and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).



Accord had to leave the country amid a factory audit program by the end of December 2018. The whole program was interrupted, and Bangladesh RMG showed less efficiency in coordination among the concerned stakeholders.The current scholarship suggests that the industry needs to take more effective monitoring and control measures to be more sustainable within the regulatory framework of Bangladesh.



Historically, in the late 1980s and 1990s, a series of high-profile sweatshop scandals involving US and European organisations led union and civil society groups forced to ensure better control of working conditions in export factories in the global south. Anti sweatshop advocates and human rights activists targeted international clothing brands and retailers for their unethical business and outsourcing from less regulated countries like Bangladesh.



As such, multinationals responded by creating a new system of remote administration, initially designed to include social responsibility as a practice or under the program of CSR. As a result, global apparel companies were offshore sourcing which set up monitoring systems to determine their compliance with the prescribed standards or codes of conduct and monitored the suppliers' factories.



Initially, this private arrangement was considered a positive response to exploitation. However, this did not stop millions of workers working in several RMG factories in Bangladesh or elsewhere from gaining more harrowing experience. Scholars also found that the results of compliance monitoring are disappointing in the global south. Several academic research also suggests that this kind of governance does not make sense, incredibly ineffective in protecting labour violations and workers' union rights. With frustration in the case of scholarship, remote control contributes to change like a pendant return to state role in labour governance which happened in Bangladesh now.



The Rana Plaza disaster, however, has forced to increase the private and public monitoring strategies. Major US and European brands in Bangladesh conducted audits to examine fundamental occupational health and safety issues (inspections for blocked aisles, presence of fire extinguishers, and more). Moreover, the building structure was not adequate for operating factories in the rented house, which was ignored by the global apparel buyers.



Recent scholarships suggest that Bangladesh pays the lowest wage in the world to RMG workers. International buyers consider this issue seriously, since investing in the Bangladeshi RMG sector to be more competitive in the global apparel market.



Moreover, the most unacceptable thing is that buyers spend money on various audit programs by reducing unit prices. Buyers are not paying extra to local factory owners to upgrade their factories. On the other hand, a large budget is being kept for factory monitoring based on CSR program, but not for raising actual wage level. Thus, local factory owners still pay workers less as well as spend less on the factory modernisation process. Therefore, the risk persists in the RMG industry in Bangladesh as of now.



International buyers are ignoring one of the significant issues, which is the ability of local factory owners when ordering whether to be able to cope up withthe pressure.In most cases, local factory owners, even large garment companies, are randomly involved in subcontracting, also known as "Bangla Factory", where national labour laws, industry code or even ILO or international standards are not maintained. So, lots of events like Tazreen Fashions or Rana Plaza occurs. International buyers, however, disregard this issue, albeit it is unethical and contrary to the proper code of conduct of trade both in the domestic and international market.



In addition, the implementation of ongoing social audits is also questionable. The current research suggests that they are consistent with these low-quality inspections, inconsistent corrective action plans and audits. There is a lack of a concerted effort by buyers to monitor and implement buyer practices that lead to fewer incentives for buyer implementation and supplier monitoring. In some cases, nonetheless, CSR budgets are underpaid and CSR officers whose commercial teams fight to work together. The main agenda is aggressive price adjustment engulfs these national trends. The recent survey conducted by several national and international scholars about suppliers purchasing practice proves that 52 per cent of textile and apparel suppliers showed suppliers below production costs.



The labour advocacy groups called on brands to sign a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) before the Rana Plaza incident. Despite placing a memorandum of understanding with global clothing companies, it was not implemented due to the need for at least four companies to sign the agreement, where only the two brands agreed.After a while, the Rana Plaza incident happened. Multinationals have ignored the initial steps to be taken to control or monitor the RMG sector, especially after the Tazreen Fashions factory fire.



After the Rana Plaza incident, they introduced a new public and private audit administration as the third phase of the factory inspection system in Bangladesh. They formed the Accord and Alliance on Fire and Building Protection program. The current investigation showed the Accord basically followed a monitoring method but significantly, it was required with a combined application. Brands have 'discovered' their collective leverage through the Accord and let us use the Accord process and beyond.



Buyers, on the other hand, did not match the increased leverage responsibilities. Assist a few brand supplier factories in their remedial efforts through rising orders or higher prices, even fewer shares the cost of Accord-related remedies.



After the Accord left the country in 2018, the RMG sector is now under the supervision of state authorities. This is the fourth phase of industry observation since its inception. The question, however, is how the fourth public audit system will qualify labour standards based on the demands of the Accord.



Although Accord and Alliance have rolled out their monitoring system in Bangladesh, it is still the responsibility of international buyers to oversee factory inspections at RMG Bangladesh. Buyers must pay the relevant price spent on the factory remediation program. They should coordinate with local government agencies and provide adequate financial support to some international and local agencies such as the ILO or DIFE to coordinate with each other and monitor the sector more closely.

The author is an Australian academic















