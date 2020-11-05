Eight nabbed with drugs in 6 dists





MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a young man with 25 bottles of phensedyl from Mirzapur Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Md Zohurul Islam, 28, son of Jinnat Ali, a resident of Shaheber Alga Village in Ulipur Upazila of Kurigram.

RAB-12 sources said on information, a team of the elite force led by Tangail CPC-3 Company Commander Assistant Superintend of Police Md Ershadur Rahman conducted a drive in Sohagpur Villafe under Gorai Union in the upazila at night and arrested Zohurul with phensedyl.

Later, the arrested was handed over to police after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Mirzapur Police Station (PS).

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirzapur PS Md Sayedur Rahman confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested was sent to jail on Wednesday morning.

KISHOREGANJ: RAB members, in a drive, arrested two persons with 6kg of hemp from Karimganj Upazila in the district on Monday morning.

The arrested persons are Md Anwar Hossain, 20, son of Nurul Islam, and Md Mursalin Ahmed alais Sayeed, 18, son of Abdul Gofur, residents of Naya Halot Village in Jamalpur Upazila of Sunamganj.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Chamtaghat area of the upazila in the morning and arrested them with hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was field with Karimganj PS in this connection, the official added.

ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a union parishad (UP) member along with yaba tablets from Rowmari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Arrested Rabiul Karim is the member of Ward No. 1 under Sadar Union in the upazila. He is also the general secretary of union Awami League.

RAB-14 Acting Company Commander MM Sabuj Rana said a team of the elite force raided Siam Counter near upazila parishad premises at night and arrested the UP member with the yaba.

Later, he was handed over to police after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Rowmari PS.

The PS OC Abu Md Dilwar Hossen Enam confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested was sent to jail on Monday following a court order.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug trader with 25 yaba tablets from Senbag Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Ali Azgar, son of Abdul Gafur, a resident of Kesharpar Village in the upazila.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kesharpar area at night and arrested Ali Azgar with the yaba tablets.

Senbag PS OC Abdul Baten Mridha confirmed the matter adding that, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.

MUNSHIGANJ: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested two young men with 12 cans of beer from Sadar Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are Rubel Sheikh, 24, and Babul Molla, 25, residents of the upazila.

Police sources said a team of DB police conducted a drive in Bajrajogini Bhattacharya Para area at night and arrested the duo with the beer cans.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Sadar PS in this connection.









MOULVIBAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 40 yaba tablets from Juri Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Arrested Manik Mia, 42, is a resident of Uttar Bhabanipur (Mukamtila) Paschim Juri Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said, on information, a team of the law enforcers raided the said area early hours and nabbed Manik with the yaba.

Confirming the incident, Juri PS OC (Investigation) Aminul Islam Selim said a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection. Eight persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in six districts- Tangail, Kishoreganj, Kurigram, Noakhali, Munshiganj and Moulvibazar, in four days.MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a young man with 25 bottles of phensedyl from Mirzapur Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.The arrested person is Md Zohurul Islam, 28, son of Jinnat Ali, a resident of Shaheber Alga Village in Ulipur Upazila of Kurigram.RAB-12 sources said on information, a team of the elite force led by Tangail CPC-3 Company Commander Assistant Superintend of Police Md Ershadur Rahman conducted a drive in Sohagpur Villafe under Gorai Union in the upazila at night and arrested Zohurul with phensedyl.Later, the arrested was handed over to police after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Mirzapur Police Station (PS).Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirzapur PS Md Sayedur Rahman confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested was sent to jail on Wednesday morning.KISHOREGANJ: RAB members, in a drive, arrested two persons with 6kg of hemp from Karimganj Upazila in the district on Monday morning.The arrested persons are Md Anwar Hossain, 20, son of Nurul Islam, and Md Mursalin Ahmed alais Sayeed, 18, son of Abdul Gofur, residents of Naya Halot Village in Jamalpur Upazila of Sunamganj.Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Chamtaghat area of the upazila in the morning and arrested them with hemp.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was field with Karimganj PS in this connection, the official added.ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a union parishad (UP) member along with yaba tablets from Rowmari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.Arrested Rabiul Karim is the member of Ward No. 1 under Sadar Union in the upazila. He is also the general secretary of union Awami League.RAB-14 Acting Company Commander MM Sabuj Rana said a team of the elite force raided Siam Counter near upazila parishad premises at night and arrested the UP member with the yaba.Later, he was handed over to police after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Rowmari PS.The PS OC Abu Md Dilwar Hossen Enam confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested was sent to jail on Monday following a court order.SENBAG, NOAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug trader with 25 yaba tablets from Senbag Upazila of the district on Sunday night.The arrested person is Ali Azgar, son of Abdul Gafur, a resident of Kesharpar Village in the upazila.Police sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kesharpar area at night and arrested Ali Azgar with the yaba tablets.Senbag PS OC Abdul Baten Mridha confirmed the matter adding that, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.MUNSHIGANJ: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested two young men with 12 cans of beer from Sadar Upazila in the district on Saturday night.The arrested persons are Rubel Sheikh, 24, and Babul Molla, 25, residents of the upazila.Police sources said a team of DB police conducted a drive in Bajrajogini Bhattacharya Para area at night and arrested the duo with the beer cans.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Sadar PS in this connection.MOULVIBAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 40 yaba tablets from Juri Upazila of the district early Saturday.Arrested Manik Mia, 42, is a resident of Uttar Bhabanipur (Mukamtila) Paschim Juri Union in the upazila.Police and local sources said, on information, a team of the law enforcers raided the said area early hours and nabbed Manik with the yaba.Confirming the incident, Juri PS OC (Investigation) Aminul Islam Selim said a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.