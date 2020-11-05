FFs pass away





KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Freedom Fighter (FF) Md Enayet Hossen Talukdar died of old age complications at his home in Keundia Village under Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning. He was 68.

His namaz-e-janaja was held on Keundia High School field after Asr Prayer.

Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard.

He left his wife, two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.



Jabed Ali

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: FF Jabed Ali died of old age complications at his home in Balijuri Village under Sidhla Union in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Monday night. He was 75.

After his namaz-e-janaja on Tuesday afternoon, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard.

FF Jabed Ali left his wife, three sons, four daughters, grand children and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Former Commander of Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad Md Abdur Rahim expressed deep condolences to the deceased's family members.



Moyen Uddin

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: FF Moyen Uddin, son of late Kayem Uddin of Laxmanpara Village under Aranagar Union in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district, died of old age complications at his house on Saturday noon. He was 70.

He was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the afternoon.

FF Moyen Uddin left two wives, three sons, three daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.















Md Enayet Hossen TalukdarKAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Freedom Fighter (FF) Md Enayet Hossen Talukdar died of old age complications at his home in Keundia Village under Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning. He was 68.His namaz-e-janaja was held on Keundia High School field after Asr Prayer.Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard.He left his wife, two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.Jabed AliGOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: FF Jabed Ali died of old age complications at his home in Balijuri Village under Sidhla Union in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Monday night. He was 75.After his namaz-e-janaja on Tuesday afternoon, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard.FF Jabed Ali left his wife, three sons, four daughters, grand children and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.Former Commander of Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad Md Abdur Rahim expressed deep condolences to the deceased's family members.Moyen UddinDHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: FF Moyen Uddin, son of late Kayem Uddin of Laxmanpara Village under Aranagar Union in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district, died of old age complications at his house on Saturday noon. He was 70.He was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the afternoon.FF Moyen Uddin left two wives, three sons, three daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.