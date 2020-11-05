

Raising dykes for fishing causes water-logging at Galachipa

As a result, the water passing mouth under the culvert has been blocked, inundating two villages in three wards of the union.

About 15,000 people have fallen into misery. At least, 5,000 acres of Transplanted Aman lands have been submerged. Of these, Aman saplings in several hundred acres of land have rotted. Fishes from over 100 ponds have been washed away.

It was alleged that a local influential quarter started the fishing. In this connection, local farmers have formally complained to the upazila administration. It has assured them of taking measures.

As per the complaint, the Department of Disaster Management built the 36-foot culvert at about Tk 31 lakh during the 2018-19 fiscal year for easing communication of people and water passing. But some local influential have blocked it for fishing.

Downpour continued for over two weeks beginning from mid-August. With this, rivers in the locality witnessed high-level tide.

Especially, two villages, Boro Char Kazal and Chhoto Char Kazal, in Ward Nos. 2, 3 and 4 of the union were flooded. Some houses are under waist-level water. Besides, fishes from ponds were washed away, and hundreds of acres of Aman lands were submerged.

On behalf of the complainants, Md Jamal Molla said, the water-logging increased the plight of 15,000 people in the two villages.

He also said, after visiting the flooded localities, the agriculture officer asked for opening the dykes but his order is not being heeded at all. Instead, they have installed a ten-inch pipe cutting a public road which is few metres away from the bridge. But, it is not receding the water-logging.

A farmer Ratul Islam said, if the water-logging is not solved urgently, crops in 5,000 acres will be destroyed.

Another Zahir Peyada said, in the meantime, Aman saplings have rotten. Now, it will be impossible for most farmers to collect saplings again.

Another Abdul Wahab Peyada said he never saw such water-logging before.

Md Dulal said, fishes worth crore taka have been washed away.

Farmers further said, for most of them, Aman cultivation will be impossible.

A social activist and farmer of Char Kazal Union Md Habibur Rahman Molla said they are trying to drain out water in alternative way.

Upazila Agriculture Officer ARM Saifullah said farmers in some areas suffered damage due to downpour and tidal water. If a big culvert is built over the Matibhanga Canal, the problem will be solved.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Delwar Hossain said the problem was created due to faulty layout and site selection. If the dykes are not removed, administration will take measures.

About the local complaint, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ashish Kumar said, necessary measure will be taken after inspection soon. If necessary, all dykes will be removed. Nobody will be allowed to do harm to farmers.















GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI, Nov 4: Illegal fishing by raising dykes on both sides of a culvert over the Matidanga Canal in Char Kazal Union under Galachipa Upazila of the district is going on.As a result, the water passing mouth under the culvert has been blocked, inundating two villages in three wards of the union.About 15,000 people have fallen into misery. At least, 5,000 acres of Transplanted Aman lands have been submerged. Of these, Aman saplings in several hundred acres of land have rotted. Fishes from over 100 ponds have been washed away.It was alleged that a local influential quarter started the fishing. In this connection, local farmers have formally complained to the upazila administration. It has assured them of taking measures.As per the complaint, the Department of Disaster Management built the 36-foot culvert at about Tk 31 lakh during the 2018-19 fiscal year for easing communication of people and water passing. But some local influential have blocked it for fishing.Downpour continued for over two weeks beginning from mid-August. With this, rivers in the locality witnessed high-level tide.Especially, two villages, Boro Char Kazal and Chhoto Char Kazal, in Ward Nos. 2, 3 and 4 of the union were flooded. Some houses are under waist-level water. Besides, fishes from ponds were washed away, and hundreds of acres of Aman lands were submerged.On behalf of the complainants, Md Jamal Molla said, the water-logging increased the plight of 15,000 people in the two villages.He also said, after visiting the flooded localities, the agriculture officer asked for opening the dykes but his order is not being heeded at all. Instead, they have installed a ten-inch pipe cutting a public road which is few metres away from the bridge. But, it is not receding the water-logging.A farmer Ratul Islam said, if the water-logging is not solved urgently, crops in 5,000 acres will be destroyed.Another Zahir Peyada said, in the meantime, Aman saplings have rotten. Now, it will be impossible for most farmers to collect saplings again.Another Abdul Wahab Peyada said he never saw such water-logging before.Md Dulal said, fishes worth crore taka have been washed away.Farmers further said, for most of them, Aman cultivation will be impossible.A social activist and farmer of Char Kazal Union Md Habibur Rahman Molla said they are trying to drain out water in alternative way.Upazila Agriculture Officer ARM Saifullah said farmers in some areas suffered damage due to downpour and tidal water. If a big culvert is built over the Matibhanga Canal, the problem will be solved.Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Delwar Hossain said the problem was created due to faulty layout and site selection. If the dykes are not removed, administration will take measures.About the local complaint, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ashish Kumar said, necessary measure will be taken after inspection soon. If necessary, all dykes will be removed. Nobody will be allowed to do harm to farmers.