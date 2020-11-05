Nine more contract corona in 3 districts





THAKURGAON: Two more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,252 here.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Monday noon.

All of the newly infected persons are residents of Sadar Upazila. So far, 1,037 people have been recovered from the virus while 22 died of it in the district.

BHOLA: Six more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 803 here.

CS office sources confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, some 735 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while seven died of it and 40 died with the virus symptoms in the district.

BOGURA: Bogura DC Md Ziaul Haque has contracted coronavirus. He along with his family members submitted sample on Sunday for coronavirus test and the next day, he was found positive for the virus.

DC Ziaul Haque is in good health and maintaining isolation at his residence.

Deputy CS Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the matter.





















