RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Nov 4: A young man was electrocuted in Raipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Mohammad Faisal was the son of late Ismail Hossen of Purba Kawnia Village under Faridganj Police Station in the upazila.

Locals said Faisal came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while climbing a tree in the area, which left him dead on the spot.