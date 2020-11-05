Human chain demands road widening in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Nov 4: Journalists of Mathbaria Press Club formed a human chain on Shahid Minar Road of Mathbaria Upazila Town on Monday, with a demand to widen a road from Mathbaria to Baheratala Village.

Their other demands include construction of footpath, improvement of drainage system, removal of electric poles from crowded places, and fixing stands for easy-bikes, rental motorcycles and rickshaws.

President of the club Zahid Uddin Palash presided over the programme.

Among others, General Secretary of the club Debdas Majumder, Senior Member Abdus Salam Azadi and Mizanur Rahman Mizu also spoke on the occasion.







