Thursday, 5 November, 2020, 2:02 AM
Five found dead in five districts

Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Five persons including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Mymensingh, Brahmanbaria, Magura, Barishal and Dinajpur, on Tuesday.
DHOBAURA, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of an unidentified man from Indian border area in Dhobaura Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Police said members of Border Guard Bangladesh saw the body aged about 40 in Dighalbagh area at night and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Dhobaura Police Station (PS) Chand Mia confirmed the incident.   
NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the hanging body of a woman from Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
Deceased Sumi Akhter, 20, was the wife of Joynal Mia of Sreerampur Village in the upazila.
Neighbours said they found Sumi hanging from the ceiling in her room in the late afternoon.
Later, she was rushed to Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Meanwhile, the deceased's family members alleged that Sumi was strangulated to death by her in-laws.
Nabinagar PS Sub-Inspector Sheikh Azizur Rahman said police recovered the body in the evening, but it is unclear whether it is a suicide or murder.
MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: Police recovered the decomposed body of a man in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals found the body floating in the Madhumati River in Palashbari Union at around 11:45am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body at around 4pm and sent it to Magura Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Mohammadpur PS OC Tarak Biswas confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A teenage boy, who went missing from a trawler in the Kirtankhola River while celebrating the birthday of one of his friends on Monday night, was found dead in the same river on Tuesday noon.
Deceased Dipak Das, 17, was the son of Mintu Das of Amanatganj area of the city.
Barishal Fire Service and Civil Defence Assistant Director Md Faruq Hossen said Dipak fell in the river about 8pm. Later, a team of divers recovered his body about 12:30pm on Tuesday.
PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a man from Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Mozammel Hossen, 50, was a truck helper and a resident of Sahapur area under Boalia Union in Sadar Upazila of Naogaon District.
Police said locals saw the body in Sherpur Telipara area beside the Parbatipur-Fulbari Highway in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with Parbatipur Model PS in this connection.
Bhabanipur Police Investigation Centre Inspector MR Sayeed confirmed the incident adding that, Mozammel might have died after falling from truck.


« PreviousNext »

