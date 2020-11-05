Fishermen ready to catch hilsa as ban ends midnight

BARGUNA, Nov 4: Fishermen in Taltali Upazila of the district are set to restart fishing hilsa as the 22-day ban on catching, selling, hoarding and transporting of the fish is going to end on Wednesday midnight.

The government imposed the ban on October 14 to make the breeding season interruption-free which is going to end this midnight, said sources at upazila fisheries office.

As the ban is about to end, fishermen have become busy to hunt hilsa. Hundred of trawlers are seen anchored on the riverbanks and seashores, reports this correspondent while visiting some fishing villages in the upazila.







