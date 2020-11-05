Unabated sale of fake pesticides in Rajshahi





It is the full season for Aman paddy in Rajshahi. Farmers are applying different pesticides in their fields, but these are not working. They are complaining that these are adulterated pesticides.

Using fake labels of different brands, belonging to government and private companies, unscrupulous people are marketing these harmful pesticides. Having no knowledge, innocent farmers are purchasing these and applying in their croplands.

More than one such pesticide factories have grown up at Keshorhat of Mohanpur Upazila.

Sub-assistant agriculture officers have admitted that without approval, unscrupulous dealers are selling these products.

Necessary actions cannot be taken against them due to lack of testing lab and discretional power of the concerned upazila officials.

Farmers said, among the pesticides, the "Amistar Top", manufactured and marketed by Syngenta, is mostly faked. This pesticide is very effective in curing rotting of crops. So its demand is high. Taking this advantage, dishonest people are making fake version of this brand and dealers are selling it to farmers.

Farmers demanded regular monitoring to check the production and sales of such fake products.

Seeking anonymity, a number of traders selling fake pesticides said these pesticides of different brand companies are manufactured at different factories in Keshorhat and Sabaihat areas of Mohanpur Upazila. Later, these are sent to dealers who sell those at half the rate to the farmers.

There are about 10 shops selling pesticides at Mundumala Bazaar in Tanore Upazila. Of them, four shops are selling fake pesticides openly. These do not have approval.

A farmer Masud Rana of Gourangapur Village in Mundumala Municipality area said, "My Aman paddy field was infected with rotting disease. Then I bought one bottle of Amistar Top at Tk 1,200 against the face value of Tk 1,650 from a shop. Later, I applied the pesticide to my field, but it did not work."

Not only in Tanore, but also in other upazilas including Godagari, Bagmara and Durgapur, thousands of farmers are being cheated by purchasing these fake pesticides.

Tanore Upazila Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Shamsher Ali said, "It is not possible to detect these fake pesticides without lab test. We have informed the farmers' complaint to the highest authorities."

Tanore Upazila Agriculture Officer Samiul Islam said, "We heard that fake pesticides and seeds are available in the market. We advise farmers to collect cash memos while purchasing these products. If the purchased pesticides do not work, we will be able to conduct mobile court on the basis of the memos. In this connection, farmers should assist us."















