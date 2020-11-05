Emergency declared in Tigray

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 4: Ethiopia on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in Tigray after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he ordered a military response to a deadly attack by the ruling party of the restive region on a camp housing federal troops.

A statement from Abiy's office said the government made the declaration "recognising that illegal and violent activities" in Tigray, a region locked in a long-running dispute with Addis Ababa, were threatening national sovereignty, constitutional order and peace and security.

It followed an announcement by Abiy on social media that the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) "has attacked a military camp" in the northern region, and "tried to loot" military assets.

The attack resulted in "many martyrs, injuries and property damage", Abiy said later in a five-minute address on state television. -AFP