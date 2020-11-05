Video
Thursday, 5 November, 2020, 2:01 AM
Home Foreign News

US armed drones for Taiwan

Published : Thursday, 5 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Nov 4: The United States has agreed to sell four armed MQ-9 Reaper drones to Taiwan, the State Department announced Tuesday, helping to boost the island's defences as China steps up its threats.
The $600 million sale aids Taiwan's "continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," the State Department said. It will also assist in maintaining political stability and the military balance in the region, the department said in a statement.
The sale covers four drones, ground stations, and associated surveillance and communications equipment, but not the bombs or missiles usually associated with it.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

