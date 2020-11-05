Austrian police arrest 14





The gunman, who was killed by police minutes after opening fire on crowded bars on Monday, had been released from jail less than a year ago. He was identified as Kujtim Fejzulai, a 20-year-old Austrian who also held North Macedonian nationality.

It was the first such militant attack in Vienna in a generation, and the government pledged robust action.

"We will defend our fundamental values, our way of life and our democracy with all our strength," Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in a national address about what he branded an Islamist terror attack. -REUTERS















