Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118      
Home News

Prof Sayeed gets Ananda Alo Award

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

Prof Sayeed gets Ananda Alo Award

Prof Sayeed gets Ananda Alo Award

Professor Abdullah Abu Sayeed of Bishwa Sahitya Kendra has received 'Ananda Alo Golondaz Literature Award'.
For now onwards, the Ananda Alo authority will honour the eminent litterateurs and poets of the country.




The award has been introduced in the name of late Altaf Hossain Golondaz, a renowned politician of Mymensignh's Gafargaon Upazila, said Ananda Alo Editor Rezanur Rahman.
He said Prof Sayeed was selected for the award as per decision of the jury board.
The award will be handed over to Prof Abu Sayed, a renowned writer and academician, Rezanur Rahman added.
From now on, Anando Alo authority will announce the names of the award recipients after Ekushey Book Fair.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Sayeed gets Ananda Alo Award
Hepatitis-C patients get medicine for free
Drives on in Brahmaputra River to execute hilsha ban
‘RPP to contribute huge social dev activities with power generation’
Citrus fruit farming gains popularity in Barind area
RCC provides VGF rice to 390 fishermen
22,820 infected, 21,522 recover in Khulna C-19
Children in poorest countries lost nearly four months of schooling since start of pandemic: Report


Latest News
Youth's body found in sack
Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118
Nordic countries want to invest more in Bangladesh
30 injured as picnic bus overturns
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Maradona to undergo brain surgery
US media: Biden at 88 electoral votes, Trump at 63
Real rekindle last-16 hopes with 3-2 win over Inter Milan
Jute, jute goods export income rose by 40pc
Qatar emir sets first national election for next October
Most Read News
Covid-19: 25 die, 1,736 infected in 24 hours
Country needs role of patriots to overcome crisis: Fakhrul
France can’t deny the responsibility of religious violence
Legacy of our bitter past (1947-1971)
Directors of Suhrawardy Hospital, IPH made OSD
Nation mourns four national leaders today
Cops foil Islamist groups’ bid to besiege French embassy
UP chairman held for beating govt official
Samuel makes Huntington’s ‘Clash of Civilizations’ factual!
US goes to presidential election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft