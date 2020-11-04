

Prof Sayeed gets Ananda Alo Award

For now onwards, the Ananda Alo authority will honour the eminent litterateurs and poets of the country.









The award has been introduced in the name of late Altaf Hossain Golondaz, a renowned politician of Mymensignh's Gafargaon Upazila, said Ananda Alo Editor Rezanur Rahman.

He said Prof Sayeed was selected for the award as per decision of the jury board.

The award will be handed over to Prof Abu Sayed, a renowned writer and academician, Rezanur Rahman added.

