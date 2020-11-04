Video
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020
Hepatitis-C patients get medicine for free

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Observer Desk

The free medicine distribution programme for Hepatitis C patients in the country, has resumed on Monday, says a press release of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).
BSMMU Liver Department and Dieses Control Unit of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) have jointly launched the free medicine distribution programme among the hepatitis-b infected patients in the country on Monday.
The programme was temporarily suspended for Covid-19 pandemic.
Vice-Chancellor of BSMMU Prof Dr Kanak Kanti Barua inaugurated the event by distributing medicines among three patients. As a result, each patient will get these medicines worth Tk 3 lakh, says a press release.
BSMMU VC said, "These activities of the government will play a significant role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals for the eradication of Hepatitis B and C by 2030."
Chairman of the Liver Department Prof Dr Mamun Al Mahtab (Shapnil) along with other teachers and residents was present.
If any citizen of Bangladesh is infected with Hepatitis-C virus, he or she is requested to collect these drugs by contacting the Liver Department of BSMMU, subject to providing necessary examination papers and photocopy of National Identity Card, the press release added.









