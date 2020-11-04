BANKING EVENTS



IFIC Bank Ltd Deputy Managing Director Shah Md. Moinuddin flanked by Bankers Association of Bangladesh (BAB) Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder (middle) handing over a packet of blanket as the token of the donation to Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus at an event graced by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from her Ganabhaban official residence through video conference recently. The bank donated 1,00,000 pcs of blanket to Prime Minister's relief fund. photo: Bank















Trust Bank Ltd (TBL) Chairman and Bangladesh Army Chief of Staff, General Aziz Ahmed (Chief Guest) along with Trust Bank Managing Director Faruq Mainuddin Ahmed launching its 'Trust Money' Mobile App, VISA Signature Credit Card and official Face book Page' at a simple ceremony held in the city recently. Through Trust Money App customer will be able to do banking transaction anytime and anywhere. VISA Signature Credit Card customer will avail highest credit limit as per recent Bangladesh Bank Circular and accesses to VIP lounge worldwide and many other facilities. Among others, Board of Directors and other senior officials from the bank also present in the ceremony. photo: Bank

