Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:47 AM
Business

Now, book Covid test while booking IndiGo ticket

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Nov 3: IndiGo has tied up with a healthcare firm that will enable passengers to book a Covid test, for a fee, while booking flight tickets.
This service will be for both international and domestic passengers and be available in other countries including UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
"…IndiGo has partnered with Stemz Healthcare to enable Covid-19 RT-PCR test at affordable rates for passengers travelling on domestic and international flights. To book a test, customers can take appointment online on IndiGo website through a co-branded URL page based on their travel date. Customers can opt for a home visit or choose a lab visit with over 200+ collection centers in India. The service is also available in other countries including UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia," the airline said in a statement.
IndiGo chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said: "As per travel guidelines, several states and countries require a Covid-19 RT-PCR test to be undertaken within a stipulated time frame before a customer boards a flight. We are pleased to introduce the option to book a test along with the flight, enabling an easy access to get the tests done before travelling."    -TNN


