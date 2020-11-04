Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118      
Home Business

Emirates resumes flights to three European destination

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

DUBAI, Nov 3: Emirates airline has resumed flights to three European cities.
The carrier resumed flights to the Italian city of Bologna and two German cities Düsseldorf and Hamburg. It will resume flights to Lyon from Wednesday, November 4.
The airline is now operating flights to around 98 destinations across Africa, Asia, Europe and Americas, as it continues to gradually meet travel demand, while prioritising the health and safety of its customers, crew and communities.
Flights to and from Budapest and Lyon operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays while flights to/from Bologna, Dusseldorf and Hamburg operate twice a week on Fridays and Sundays.
All flights are operated by the Boeing 777- 300ER, providing robust cargo capacity on each flight.    -Khaleej Times


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
EU faces knotty trade fights with US no matter who wins
Sâ€™pore to stop printing S$1,000 banknotes
Now, book Covid test while booking IndiGo ticket
Emirates resumes flights to three European destination
Frankfurt steps up euro clearing battle with London
Samsung launches new device Galaxy S20 FE
Alltex Industries shut factory for 45 days


Latest News
Youth's body found in sack
Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118
Nordic countries want to invest more in Bangladesh
30 injured as picnic bus overturns
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Maradona to undergo brain surgery
US media: Biden at 88 electoral votes, Trump at 63
Real rekindle last-16 hopes with 3-2 win over Inter Milan
Jute, jute goods export income rose by 40pc
Qatar emir sets first national election for next October
Most Read News
Covid-19: 25 die, 1,736 infected in 24 hours
Country needs role of patriots to overcome crisis: Fakhrul
France canâ€™t deny the responsibility of religious violence
Legacy of our bitter past (1947-1971)
Directors of Suhrawardy Hospital, IPH made OSD
Nation mourns four national leaders today
Cops foil Islamist groupsâ€™ bid to besiege French embassy
UP chairman held for beating govt official
Samuel makes Huntingtonâ€™s â€˜Clash of Civilizationsâ€™ factual!
US goes to presidential election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft