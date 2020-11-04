Emirates resumes flights to three European destination





The carrier resumed flights to the Italian city of Bologna and two German cities Düsseldorf and Hamburg. It will resume flights to Lyon from Wednesday, November 4.

The airline is now operating flights to around 98 destinations across Africa, Asia, Europe and Americas, as it continues to gradually meet travel demand, while prioritising the health and safety of its customers, crew and communities.

Flights to and from Budapest and Lyon operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays while flights to/from Bologna, Dusseldorf and Hamburg operate twice a week on Fridays and Sundays.

All flights are operated by the Boeing 777- 300ER, providing robust cargo capacity on each flight. -Khaleej Times















