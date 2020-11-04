Video
Home Business

Samsung launches new device Galaxy S20 FE

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

To reach a broader range of younger users who want it all, Samsung Bangladesh has recently launched Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition), which has been tailored for fans of all kinds - whether they like photography, gaming, or something else that inspires them.
The pre-order for the device has already started across the nation, and it will continue until November 20, 2020. Samsung is providing several offers for users who will pre-order the device.
The price of Galaxy S20 FE is BDT 64,999, and customers can confirm the pre-order with BDT 10,000, the company said in press release on Tuesday.
Additionally, during the pre-order, users will receive cashback ranging from BDT 5,000 to BDT 10,000, and it will be SMS based. Cardholders from City Bank AMEX, Standard Chartered, and LankaBangla Finance can enjoy EMI for up to 18 months, whereas cardholders from other banks can avail of No Cost EMI for up to 12 months.
Users can exchange selected devices to pre-order Galaxy S20 FE and receive additional BDT 5,000 on top of the exchange value. The device can be pre-ordered at s20fepreorder.com.
Samsung packed the Galaxy S20 FE with an advanced processor to enable a seamless experience. The device is perfect for fluid scrolling, watching videos, or games as it comes with a 6.5-inch Full High-Definition Super AMOLED display with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate.  
The device is packed with triple rear cameras - 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, and 8MP telephoto lens along with a 32MP selfie camera. The cameras include tetra-binning technology that lets users instantly capture a social media-worthy picture.
The large image sensors include multi-frame processing, which allows the users to take richer and more vibrant shots even in low light. Night mode multi-frame processing with AI (Artificial Intelligence) frame integration stabilizes the moving pictures while recording it, allowing users to focus on important things like having fun.












