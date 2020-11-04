Video
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020
Home Business

Vivo to launch new smartphone soon in BD

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

Global smartphone manufacturer vivo is going to introduce another smartphone named vivo V20 SE in Bangladesh soon, says a press release.
After a very successful Y line and recently launched flagship V20, the global smartphone maker is going to bring another surprise within this month as the continuation of the quick expanding smartphone business of the company.
vivo has added a 48-mega pixel rear camera in this phone and a 32-mega pixel super night selfie camera. A 4,100 mAh battery fuels this phone up with 33W flash charging support in terms of battery.
The phone will be sleek in design with AMOLED Halo FullView™ Display and In-Display Fingerprint Scanning. However, vivo didn't reveal anything about processor, size, operating systems, camera details and other specifications of the phone. But they told it will be a surprise for game and photography lovers.
This phone will be available in two different color variants, Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue.


