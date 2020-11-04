Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118      
Home Business

China tightens restrictions on Australian exports

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Australian Agriculture Minister David Littleproud

Australian Agriculture Minister David Littleproud

CANBERRA, Nov 3: China has stepped up trade restrictions against Australia, suspending imports of some timber and barley, the agriculture minister said Tuesday, amid tension over the coronavirus, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.
Chinese authorities also are delaying clearance for a $1.4 million shipment of live lobsters from Australia.
Beijing has blocked or limited imports of Australian coal, beef and other goods and announced an investigation into whether wine was being sold at improperly low prices.
That follows demands by Beijing for the Australian government to drop its support for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic that began in central China in December.
"We will work with the Chinese authorities to investigate and resolve these issues," said Agriculture Minister David Littleproud.
The latest controls apply to timber from Queensland and barley from an additional Australian producer.
China is Australia's biggest export market. Beijing increasingly is using its status as a growing consumer giant as leverage against other governments in political disputes.
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said Tuesday that the quarantine measures were imposed in line with the law.
"In the meantime, mutual respect is the foundation and guarantee of practical cooperation between countries," said the spokesman, Wang Wenbin.
"We hope Australia can do more things conducive to mutual trust, bilateral cooperation and the spirit of China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership and bring the bilateral relations back to the right track as early as possible," Wang said.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
EU faces knotty trade fights with US no matter who wins
S’pore to stop printing S$1,000 banknotes
Now, book Covid test while booking IndiGo ticket
Emirates resumes flights to three European destination
Frankfurt steps up euro clearing battle with London
Samsung launches new device Galaxy S20 FE
Alltex Industries shut factory for 45 days


Latest News
Youth's body found in sack
Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118
Nordic countries want to invest more in Bangladesh
30 injured as picnic bus overturns
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Maradona to undergo brain surgery
US media: Biden at 88 electoral votes, Trump at 63
Real rekindle last-16 hopes with 3-2 win over Inter Milan
Jute, jute goods export income rose by 40pc
Qatar emir sets first national election for next October
Most Read News
Covid-19: 25 die, 1,736 infected in 24 hours
Country needs role of patriots to overcome crisis: Fakhrul
France can’t deny the responsibility of religious violence
Legacy of our bitter past (1947-1971)
Directors of Suhrawardy Hospital, IPH made OSD
Nation mourns four national leaders today
Cops foil Islamist groups’ bid to besiege French embassy
UP chairman held for beating govt official
Samuel makes Huntington’s ‘Clash of Civilizations’ factual!
US goes to presidential election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft