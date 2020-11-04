Video
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:47 AM
Marcel launches discount on TV sets

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Desk

Marcel's higher officials attend a 'Declaration Program' of TV Digital Campaign at the conference room of Marcel Corporate Office in the capital on Sunday.

The leading Television brand Marcel has launched a nationwide campaign, offering opportunity to get a guaranteed discount by completing digital registration after buying a Television.
The campaign has come with unique advantages for the customers like the previous campaigns, this time customers can avail up to BDT 15, 000 guaranteed discount on Television purchase. The offer has come into effective from November 1 last and will continue until further notice.
The campaign was inaugurated through a grand declaration programme held on Sunday last at the Conference Room, Walton Corporate Office, Dhaka.
Deputy Managing Director Eva Rezwana and Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Executive Director Humayun Kabir, Dr Shakhawat Hossen and Marcel Brand Ambassador Amin Khan were present in the programme.
Other higher management of Walton, were present at the event along with Deputy Managing Director Nazrul Islam Sarker, Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Ariful Ambia, Firoj Alam, Senior Deputy Executive Director Shahjada Salim, Senior Operative Director Rabiul Alam, Marcel TV Product Manager Tanvir Mahmud Shuvo and Sheikh Tofazzal Hossain.
It was informed that importance is being given to provide high quality TVs with the latest technology and features to the customers as well as providing maximum customer convenience. That is why Marcel is giving 5 years of service warranty along with 4 years of replacement warranty on LED and smart TV panels.
Note that Marcel's TV exchange fair is going on all over the country beside its nationwide digital campaign. Under this, customers can get the opportunity to buy Marcel's new LED TVs for Tk 8, 900 by submitting old or used TVs of any brand to the Marcel showroom. Many customers have already got this opportunity.


