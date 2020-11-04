Bayer flags higher Roundup settlement bill





The write-downs, driven by weaker demand from farmers due to low biofuel prices, and an increase of about $750 million in the costs of coming to terms with US plaintiffs over Roundup, resulted in a loss before interest and tax of 9.4 billion euros in the third quarter, it said on Monday.

Bayer was caught up in litigation over Roundup, based on the herbicide glyphosate, as a result of its 2018 takeover of Monsanto for about $63 billion, which made it the world's largest supplier of seeds and pesticides.

The company on Sept. 30 predicted impairment charges in the mid to high-single-digit billion-euros range on agricultural assets and warned of a slight decline in 2021 core earnings per share, weighing on Bayer's shares. -Reuters



















FRANKFURT, Nov 3: Bayer BAYGn.DE took impairment charges of 9.25 billion euros ($10.79 billion) and said the costs of its settlement over claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer would be higher as the burden from its takeover of Monsanto mounts.The write-downs, driven by weaker demand from farmers due to low biofuel prices, and an increase of about $750 million in the costs of coming to terms with US plaintiffs over Roundup, resulted in a loss before interest and tax of 9.4 billion euros in the third quarter, it said on Monday.Bayer was caught up in litigation over Roundup, based on the herbicide glyphosate, as a result of its 2018 takeover of Monsanto for about $63 billion, which made it the world's largest supplier of seeds and pesticides.The company on Sept. 30 predicted impairment charges in the mid to high-single-digit billion-euros range on agricultural assets and warned of a slight decline in 2021 core earnings per share, weighing on Bayer's shares. -Reuters