Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118      
Home Business

Bayer flags higher Roundup settlement bill

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

FRANKFURT, Nov 3: Bayer BAYGn.DE took impairment charges of 9.25 billion euros ($10.79 billion) and said the costs of its settlement over claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer would be higher as the burden from its takeover of Monsanto mounts.
The write-downs, driven by weaker demand from farmers due to low biofuel prices, and an increase of about $750 million in the costs of coming to terms with US plaintiffs over Roundup, resulted in a loss before interest and tax of 9.4 billion euros in the third quarter, it said on Monday.
Bayer was caught up in litigation over Roundup, based on the herbicide glyphosate, as a result of its 2018 takeover of Monsanto for about $63 billion, which made it the world's largest supplier of seeds and pesticides.
The company on Sept. 30 predicted impairment charges in the mid to high-single-digit billion-euros range on agricultural assets and warned of a slight decline in 2021 core earnings per share, weighing on Bayer's shares.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
EU faces knotty trade fights with US no matter who wins
S’pore to stop printing S$1,000 banknotes
Now, book Covid test while booking IndiGo ticket
Emirates resumes flights to three European destination
Frankfurt steps up euro clearing battle with London
Samsung launches new device Galaxy S20 FE
Alltex Industries shut factory for 45 days


Latest News
Youth's body found in sack
Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118
Nordic countries want to invest more in Bangladesh
30 injured as picnic bus overturns
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Maradona to undergo brain surgery
US media: Biden at 88 electoral votes, Trump at 63
Real rekindle last-16 hopes with 3-2 win over Inter Milan
Jute, jute goods export income rose by 40pc
Qatar emir sets first national election for next October
Most Read News
Covid-19: 25 die, 1,736 infected in 24 hours
Country needs role of patriots to overcome crisis: Fakhrul
France can’t deny the responsibility of religious violence
Legacy of our bitter past (1947-1971)
Directors of Suhrawardy Hospital, IPH made OSD
Nation mourns four national leaders today
Cops foil Islamist groups’ bid to besiege French embassy
UP chairman held for beating govt official
Samuel makes Huntington’s ‘Clash of Civilizations’ factual!
US goes to presidential election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft