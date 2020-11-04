Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 November, 2020, 10:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118      
Home Business

Australia cuts interest rates to historic lows

Published : Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

SYDNEY, Nov 3:  Australia's central bank slashed interest rates to historic lows and ramped up its huge bond-buying programme Tuesday in a push to help revive the country's pandemic-hit economy as it emerges from lockdowns.
However, bank governor Philip Lowe warned that the recovery would depend on keeping a lid on the coronavirus, which is seeing a resurgence in key markets in the US and Europe.
The Reserve Bank of Australia cut the cash rate from 0.25 per cent to 0.10 per cent and committed to buying Aus$100 billion (US$70.5 billion) of five- to 10-year government bonds over the next six months.
Lowe said the measures were designed to lower the cost of borrowing and push the Australian dollar lower to stimulate growth. The Aussie slipped to 70.40 US cents from 70.50 cents before the announcement.
It comes as the bank expects the economy to expand in the third quarter after Australia entered its first recession in nearly 30 years.
"Even so, the recovery is still expected to be bumpy and drawn out and the outlook remains dependent on successful containment of the virus," Lowe said in a statement announcing the measures.
Australia had been recovering from the initial impact of virus lockdowns before its second-biggest city Melbourne was forced into another to contain a new outbreak.
But the city reopened in late October after months of restrictions, sparking hopes a return to normality would hasten the country's economic recovery.
Unemployment hit 6.9 per cent in September, with almost a million Australians out of work and many more taking pay cuts or seeing hours slashed since the pandemic began.
The government and central bank had already embarked on a vast stimulus spending programme to avert a full-blown depression, putting the country on track to post a record budget deficit of Aus$213.7 billion this year.
The bank now expects unemployment to peak at just below eight per cent - less than the 10 per cent expected previously - but hopes to drive the jobless rate lower.
Economic growth is expected to be around six per cent over the year to June 2021 and four per cent in 2022, it said.
Nevertheless, Lowe said it would "take some time to reach the pre-pandemic level of output" with the coming years expected to feature "subdued increases in wages and prices".
The intervention in the bond market builds on an earlier bond-buying programme announced in March, and the bank's board said it was "prepared to do more if necessary".
Borrowing is likely to remain cheap for the foreseeable future, with the bank not expecting to increase the cash rate for at least three years.




The global economy has shown some signs of recovery since nosediving earlier in the crisis, but the turnaround has been jolted by a fresh spike in infections in the US and Europe that has forced fresh lockdowns in major economies including England and France.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
EU faces knotty trade fights with US no matter who wins
S’pore to stop printing S$1,000 banknotes
Now, book Covid test while booking IndiGo ticket
Emirates resumes flights to three European destination
Frankfurt steps up euro clearing battle with London
Samsung launches new device Galaxy S20 FE
Alltex Industries shut factory for 45 days


Latest News
Youth's body found in sack
Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 118
Nordic countries want to invest more in Bangladesh
30 injured as picnic bus overturns
World's biggest stock market debut suspended
Maradona to undergo brain surgery
US media: Biden at 88 electoral votes, Trump at 63
Real rekindle last-16 hopes with 3-2 win over Inter Milan
Jute, jute goods export income rose by 40pc
Qatar emir sets first national election for next October
Most Read News
Covid-19: 25 die, 1,736 infected in 24 hours
Country needs role of patriots to overcome crisis: Fakhrul
France can’t deny the responsibility of religious violence
Legacy of our bitter past (1947-1971)
Directors of Suhrawardy Hospital, IPH made OSD
Nation mourns four national leaders today
Cops foil Islamist groups’ bid to besiege French embassy
UP chairman held for beating govt official
Samuel makes Huntington’s ‘Clash of Civilizations’ factual!
US goes to presidential election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft